Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO