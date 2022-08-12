Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody Tuesday. Santa Ana Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victim down with a gunshot wound to his torso at the scene, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Violent Domestic Assault, Parental Abduction
A 42-year-old man suspected of severely beating his ex-girlfriend, then snatching their 1-year-old son in Jurupa Valley and fleeing 28 miles south, where he was apprehended, was behind bars Tuesday. Julio Armando Alvarez Ramirez was arrested Monday following a regional search involving multiple law enforcement agencies based on an Amber...
mynewsla.com
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Wilmington Shooting
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. Paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Killing Hemet Man Pleads Not Guilty
A convicted felon accused of killing a 27-year-old Hemet man and dumping his remains near Perris pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris was arrested earlier this month following a nearly year-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Joshua Crosier. Along with...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
mynewsla.com
Claremont Man Charged in Woman’s Death
A Claremont man was charged Tuesday with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont and found dead inside a vehicle in Murrieta. Jeffrey Calzada, 25, was arrested Friday night by Claremont police in connection with the woman’s death, police said. The woman was found at 10:35 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Standoff, Attacking Woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspect Barricaded in Motel in Westlake Area
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was barricaded Monday in a motel in the Westlake area. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motel was evacuated, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene, police...
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by One or More Vehicles in Mid-City Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Woman Injured Three Motorists, One Severely, in Attack on 91 Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV on the Riverside (91) Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested and booked...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fullerton Tuesday. Fullerton Police Department officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near the Orange (57) Freeway, on reports of the collision and found the man lying in the street with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to Capt. Jon Radus, the department’s public information officer.
