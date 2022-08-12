ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN.com

Temps start to drop, spotty wet weather around

It is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar again. A front is slowly sliding through the region and will keep a chance for spotty showers and storms around through the day. If it is dry where you are this morning, your chance is coming. Wet weather will...
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air invades, hit or miss rain chances

The oven is turned on for another day as the next cold front enters the picture. Highs in many towns topped out above 100 year again!. After today, while temps spike in south central, southeast and a small sliver of southwest Kansas in the 90s Tuesday, widespread cloud cover will shift from the north to the south. This will cut out the majority of the heat and offer up hit or miss chances for rain as the boundary tracks through the region heading into mid-week.
KSN.com

High heat Monday before cooler change and rain chance

It will take a couple of days but our next will slowly slide south, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. There has been some rain skimming our Southwest Nebraska counties early this morning. A chance for rain and rumbles today will favor northern parts of the area. We...
Kansas State
KSN.com

WATCH: Amazing waterspout forms off Florida coast

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, belonging to Nexstar’s WKRG, caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At around 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
KSN.com

Andover Trojans looking for break out season with loaded backfield

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Down the road from Andover Central – sits rival Andover High. The Trojans are returning about half of their starters this year. A couple of those returners are key contributors to the Trojans backfield, which is pretty important when you realize Andover High is one of the most ground-heavy offensive attacks in the area.
KSN.com

Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards

If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
KSN.com

City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working...
yourbigsky.com

Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana

The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
KWCH.com

One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
KSN.com

Free Swingin’ Sundays

The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
