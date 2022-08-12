Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Limited rain chance, cooler air sticks around
Cooler air has arrived for many today although those ahead of the front still baked this afternoon. Going forward the next week, triple digits are nowhere to be found around Kansas. Even the nineties will be in limited supply as the heat retreats to the west. We will see an...
Temps start to drop, spotty wet weather around
It is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar again. A front is slowly sliding through the region and will keep a chance for spotty showers and storms around through the day. If it is dry where you are this morning, your chance is coming. Wet weather will...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler air invades, hit or miss rain chances
The oven is turned on for another day as the next cold front enters the picture. Highs in many towns topped out above 100 year again!. After today, while temps spike in south central, southeast and a small sliver of southwest Kansas in the 90s Tuesday, widespread cloud cover will shift from the north to the south. This will cut out the majority of the heat and offer up hit or miss chances for rain as the boundary tracks through the region heading into mid-week.
High heat Monday before cooler change and rain chance
It will take a couple of days but our next will slowly slide south, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. There has been some rain skimming our Southwest Nebraska counties early this morning. A chance for rain and rumbles today will favor northern parts of the area. We...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat dome deflates, cold front brings rain and cooler temps
If you are looking for a sign to go to the pool one last time before school kicks off tomorrow, this is it! Temperatures will bake this afternoon as we hit the mid-90s by noon and continue to climb into the triple digits by 3 PM. The high-pressure system that...
WATCH: Amazing waterspout forms off Florida coast
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, belonging to Nexstar’s WKRG, caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At around 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Andover Trojans looking for break out season with loaded backfield
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Down the road from Andover Central – sits rival Andover High. The Trojans are returning about half of their starters this year. A couple of those returners are key contributors to the Trojans backfield, which is pretty important when you realize Andover High is one of the most ground-heavy offensive attacks in the area.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working...
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
Sports Daily says goodbye and good luck to Bruce Haertl
Today is Bruce’s last day as a host of Sports Daily on KFH. Wichita’s loss has been Denver’s gain, but Wichita is all the better for his years on television and radio in this market. We will miss you Bruce.
Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Free Swingin’ Sundays
The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
