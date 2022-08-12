The oven is turned on for another day as the next cold front enters the picture. Highs in many towns topped out above 100 year again!. After today, while temps spike in south central, southeast and a small sliver of southwest Kansas in the 90s Tuesday, widespread cloud cover will shift from the north to the south. This will cut out the majority of the heat and offer up hit or miss chances for rain as the boundary tracks through the region heading into mid-week.

