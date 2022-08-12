Read full article on original website
One Person Dead From Garage Fire in Beaumont
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life Tuesday. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas...
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area
A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
Hazmat Team Finishes Work on Rail Car that Leaked Dangerous Chemical
A county hazmat team finished its work at a railroad tank car that overheated and leaked a potentially explosive chemical near Perris and the site was turned over to the property owner, fire officials said Sunday. The Riverside County Fire Department reported that it relieved all personnel that had responded...
Man’s Body Found in Coachella Canal by Water District Worker in Indio
A man’s body was found in the Coachella Canal in Indio, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to the canal near Fred Waring Drive east of Burr Street in Indio at around 8 a.m. Monday after a Coachella Valley Water District employee found the body, the Indio Police Department’s Ben Guitron told City News Service.
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
CHP: Woman Injured Three Motorists, One Severely, in Attack on 91 Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV on the Riverside (91) Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested and booked...
Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fullerton Tuesday. Fullerton Police Department officers were called about 11:40 a.m. to the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near the Orange (57) Freeway, on reports of the collision and found the man lying in the street with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to Capt. Jon Radus, the department’s public information officer.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by One or More Vehicles in Mid-City Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
4 Million LA County Residents Asked To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
Mother of Man Killed in Alleged Street Racing Wreck Sues Burbank, LACo
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel
Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles, was booked into...
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City, Alleging Retaliation
A white Los Angeles city firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city, maintaining he has been denied promotions and suffered a further backlash for speaking out.
