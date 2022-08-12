Read full article on original website
Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17
City of Puyallup announcement. The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
Higher Education in Our Community: What Does the Future Hold?
Lakewood United announcement. Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson PhD will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, Aug 18th, 2022 (7:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Since 1977, Michele Johnson has been involved in the growth of Pierce College. She has been at the start of many programs...
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
Thurston is under fire alert
The National Weather Service in Seattle has upgraded alert levels to Red Flag in Thurston County. “Please be advised that NWS Seattle has rescinded the previously issued Fire Weather Watch and replaced it with a Red Flag Warning,” starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for Thurston County as well as for Clallam, , Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason and Pierce, Counties, according to Thurston CountyEmergency Management Coordinator Vivian Eason earlier today.
Leaders call on ESD to reinstate School Resource Officers as gang violence hits Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 13, 2022 – Local leaders and community members gathered at Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church to discuss public safety in an open forum setting on Wednesday, August 10. “There is an inherent need for authorities to help keep our public safe,” Lynnwood City Councilwoman and...
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
Division and MLK Jr. Way intersection closure starting August 16th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down
A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.
Parkland neighbors concerned about safety, health hazards from nearby homeless encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. - A woman reached out to FOX 13 about a homeless encampment in Parkland that is very concerning to her. The encampment is located on 149th Street between Pacific Avenue and C Street S. The viewer did not want her name identified out of fear for her safety,...
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
All students in Auburn School District to get free meals, school supplies beginning this year
AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn School District has announced that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch, as well as all required school supplies for the upcoming school year and beyond. Over 17,000 students will be eligible for free meals beginning in September through the end of the...
That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties
Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
Passenger ‘misuse’ biggest cause of light-rail escalator failure, Sound Transit says
Passenger “misuse,” rather than anything Sound Transit could control, is to blame for most escalator failures, according to Sound Transit’s Vertical Conveyance Deputy Director John Carini. During a presentation to the Seattle Pedestrian Advisory Board about Sound Transit’s frequent escalator and elevator outages on Wednesday, Carini talked...
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
Port of Tacoma on CityLine
Thank you, @CityofTacoma‘s CityLine for your conversation with Don Meyer, #PortofTacoma Commission President. Watch the discussion, featuring topics such as the Port’s economic impact and environmental work, here: bit.ly/3Pkfuf4.
Brush Fire Threatens Pierce County WA as Hot, Dry Weather Lingers
Firefighters expressed their worries about the possibility of Pierce County, Washington, having to face a brush fire threat as the region continues to sizzle in the hot and dry weather. Local fire departments are uneasy due to the rising fire risk as Pierce County has warmed up throughout August. According...
