Charlotte, NC

Panthers’ D.J. Moore Helps Prevent Fight Between Fans in Stands

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The Carolina wide receiver made a big play at Fan Fest, and it wasn’t on the field.

The Panthers held their annual Fan Fest on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, bringing fans of the team together ahead of preseason action.

As it can happen from time to time, the fans got a little rowdy during the event. On one particular instance on Thursday , Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore can be credited for making sure a fight didn’t break out in the stands.

According to video taken by multiple Twitter accounts, two men who appeared to be Panthers fans were arguing back and forth and it was clear that things were escalating. Moore was seen from two different angles jumping into the grandstands to de-escalate the situation and prevent a fight from breaking out in the stands.

Heading into his fifth year in the league, the 6’0” wideout apparently is good at more than just catching passes.

