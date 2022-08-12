Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, East Sahuarita, Summit and San Xavier Mission. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 939 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 9 miles southwest of Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kartchner Caverns State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Cochise County through 1045 PM MST At 948 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Willcox to near Bisbee. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Tombstone, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Palominas, Cochise and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 314 and 338. Route 80 between mile markers 308 and 346. Route 82 between mile markers 63 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 327 and 336. Route 92 between mile markers 337 and 355. Route 191 between mile markers 54 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
