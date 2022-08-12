Effective: 2022-08-16 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Cochise County through 1045 PM MST At 948 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Willcox to near Bisbee. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Tombstone, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Palominas, Cochise and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 314 and 338. Route 80 between mile markers 308 and 346. Route 82 between mile markers 63 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 327 and 336. Route 92 between mile markers 337 and 355. Route 191 between mile markers 54 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO