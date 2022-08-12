Read full article on original website
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Pivot Fund boosts media companies run by people of color
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on The Pivot Fund: an effort to combat disinformation and connect underserved communities throughout Georgia. It’s rare these days to learn of news organizations expanding — and that’s especially true of small media companies that primarily serve Black and Hispanic communities. But...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WTVM
Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend. On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last. Pets for...
Hawkinsville's St. Thomas AME Church boasts a legacy over 150 years old
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Through the Great Depression, integration, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, a historically Black church in Hawkinsville has survived. St. Thomas African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrates its 156th anniversary in December, and the work of a few women created a snapshot in time. Pastor Lusora Brown...
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
WTVM
Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
Piedmont Columbus Regional hosting hiring fair, has over 150 open nursing positions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calling all job seekers with medical backgrounds — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon host a hiring fair for positions at its Midtown campus, Northside campus and the John B. Amos Cancer Center, according to a Piedmont press release. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to […]
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
WLTX.com
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
As Perry searches for new police chief, longtime officer steps in to help
PERRY, Ga. — Now that Perry's former police chief has been appointed as a U.S. marshal, the city is looking for a replacement, and retiring from Houston County Sheriff’s Office just months before stepping into the role as the police department's interim chief, Alan Everidge says it's a call he couldn't help answer.
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
howafrica.com
They Spat On Her Ice Cream At 7, And Her Life Changed Forever: The Story Of An Unsung Civil Rights Hero, Evelyn Toney
Evelyn Toney was just seven years old when she first came face to face with racism at a drug store. Toney wasn’t feeling well that day and her mom had taken her to the drug store to get her ice cream. A young white woman working in the store asked Toney’s mother, “what ya’ll want?” Toney would later recall.
Muscogee County school resource officers back in school alongside students and staff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— As the 2022/23 school year is just getting started, students may notice teachers aren’t the only staff on campus in Muscogee County schools. WRBL spent a day alongside several officers of the Muscogee County School District’s Police Department (MCSDP) to gain insight on their roles within the school system, and to introduce […]
Perry Players hope to take you to Narnia in their production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
PERRY, Ga. — If you want to take a trip to a magical land this month, the Perry Players are putting on a production of a childhood favorite The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Beginning on August 25, the players will be taking you to the mystical land...
WTVM
Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing man
UPDATE 8/16/2022 7:30 p.m.: Columbus Police say that Jacob Pavlakos has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public help locating a missing Columbus man. Jacob Pavlakos, 23, was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware, located at 7390 Blackmon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia, around […]
