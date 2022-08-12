ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, GA

wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WALB 10

Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week. The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus. Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring...
COLUMBUS, GA
WLTX.com

Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Death investigation underway at motel on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene of a death investigation at Edgewood Motel on Macon Road, says. Sgt. Aaron Evrard. As of now, there is a limited amount of information on this developing case. However, stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Columbus Police locate critically missing man

UPDATE 8/16/2022 7:30 p.m.: Columbus Police say that Jacob Pavlakos has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public help locating a missing Columbus man. Jacob Pavlakos, 23, was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware, located at 7390 Blackmon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia, around […]
COLUMBUS, GA
