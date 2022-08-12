Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic is Thursday, August 18. If you eat at a participating restaurant, 25% of your bill will help support the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls. Restaurants include Frog Hop in Cadott, Harm’s Way Bar & Grill...
WEAU-TV 13
RYAN HEDIGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the storms that went through Eau Claire on August 2nd, our neighbors noticed multiple shingles missing from our roof. I called a bunch of different roofing companies in the Eau Claire area, but they were all busy fixing storm damage elsewhere. I called my insurance agent Ryan for any other options, and he said, “Let me come and take a look.” I am deathly afraid of heights, but Ryan showed up, jumped up on my roof and patched the areas for me until I could get a company to come and permanently fix the issue. Thank you, Ryan, for going the extra mile as my agent and my friend.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WEAU-TV 13
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire earns national title
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley is known for many different things such as craft beer and music. Something else is being added to the list: art. For more than ten years, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire has worked to bring the downtown area alive with art. That mission to share pieces with the community has made the tour the biggest in the country.
WEAU-TV 13
Big Rig Truck Show
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show is at a new location this year, Rock Falls Raceway. The event runs Friday and Saturday, August 19-20. It features show trucks from across the country, semi drag racing, and new in 2022 - the AFTERSHOCK Jet Truck. Food and...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday. Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal. Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged after fleeing law enforcement in Eau Claire County Sunday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases early Sunday morning in Eau Claire County. 22-year-old Kevin Hays was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Sunday by the Altoona Police Department and charged Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator, both felonies punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
Hudson Star-Observer
Drinking water screening clinic for St. Croix County residents
The fourth, St. Croix County sponsored, free nitrate screening clinic of the year will be offered at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Ln., New Richmond, on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even...
WSAW
Update: Highway 13 reopened near Unity, 2 people injured
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Highway 13 in Unity is now back open after a crash. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 13 and Kingston Road, in the town of Brighton. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department the crash involved a motorcycle and UTV. They are still investigating what caused the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
PAULA KITZBERGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my wife, Paula Kitzberger, for the Sunshine Award. She works hard to earn extra money to support her family. She gives all of herself to everyone she meets. I have watched her forego her own needs to take care of her family, in-laws, friends, acquaintances, and even people she’s never met before. She has moved people with addiction issues and displaced teens into our home. I am in awe of the way she reaches out to others without thought. She has a soft heart for the young, the elderly, the disabled, and the addicted. She leads with her heart, supporting the underdog, and is a true inspiration to others. I am lucky to be her husband and especially lucky to see the way others light up when she walks in the room.
WEAU-TV 13
PATTI KLIMEK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Patti Klimek to receive the Sunshine Award. Patti works full time as the health nurse at Independence High School. That has been very challenging as she has many other responsibilities, even taking work home and state reports. She is 100 percent invested in working hard and making things right, but she does not stop there. Patti helps at the church when needed as a lector and she is involved in several different organizations, but she always makes time for family and friends. She is a kind, caring, and giving person. I am so blessed to call her my dear friend. Thank you, Patti, for all your efforts. You are noticed.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
