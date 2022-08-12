Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police believe Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter's Creek County Park near East Aurora and Wales. Richardson is described as a White man who is 6 feet...
Eden Police asking for public's help identifying suspect in Hillbrook Drive criminal mischief case
EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is investigating more reports of criminal mischief on Hillbrook Drive. Police released pictures on Monday of a person they say threw an object through the front window of a home. They say this house has been targeted at least four times in the past.
Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police say Kimberlee Mancuso, 51, was last seen on Aug. 10 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo. Police say Mancuso is a mentally delayed Native American woman.
Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
Buffalo Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Runaway
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway in Buffalo and...
Boy reported missing in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for 9-year-old Matice Mathis. They say he is 4'8" tall, and had a BMX-style bicycle.
Lockport police locate missing six-year-old
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for Criminal Mischief after striking State Police vehicle
On August 11, 2022 at 07:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dominique L. Hunter, 33 of Niagara Falls, NY for Criminal Mischief 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd and Latashia M. Stachura-Lee, 34 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd .
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
NYSP: Road rage incident leads to charges in Lockport
Following his arrest, Anthony Pache was taken to the Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment in lieu of bail.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in car thefts, break-ins
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about an uptick in car thefts and break-ins around the county. Investigators say there has been "an alarming increase" in reports of thefts in the last few days. The sheriff's office posted a warning on its...
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI after property damage accident
On August 12, 2022 at 5:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Kenneth W. James, 63 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On August 12, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Upper Mountain Road in the town of Cambria for a reported...
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
Woman found dead on railroad bridge in North Tonawanda
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a railroad bridge in North Tonawanda on Friday.
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Niagara County deputies using EpiPen's to save lives
Niagara County sheriff's deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. This summer they have been also using a certain life-saving device.
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
