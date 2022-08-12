ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police believe Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter's Creek County Park near East Aurora and Wales. Richardson is described as a White man who is 6 feet...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police say Kimberlee Mancuso, 51, was last seen on Aug. 10 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo. Police say Mancuso is a mentally delayed Native American woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara Falls Police#
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls woman arrested for Criminal Mischief after striking State Police vehicle

On August 11, 2022 at 07:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dominique L. Hunter, 33 of Niagara Falls, NY for Criminal Mischief 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd and Latashia M. Stachura-Lee, 34 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd .
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk

The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
DUNKIRK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy