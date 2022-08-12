Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Moncada, Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago’s winning rally started after José Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock’s infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jiménez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to José Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center. The four-run outburst handed a win to Johnny Cueto (5-5), who pitched eight masterful innings. Liam Hendriks earned his 26th save, retiring Mauricio Dubón on a popup to first with two runners on for the final out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
Comments / 0