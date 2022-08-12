Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in Sunday’s armed robbery still unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect accused of an armed robbery incident on Sunday has not yet been located by Peoria Police. Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robber on the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Co. inmate death under investigation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — On August 13, Peoria County Correctional Officers discovered a male detainee unresponsive in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck and the sheet tied to an air vent. The Officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. AMT and Limestone Fire also responded...
1470 WMBD
Teen accused of attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager has been moved to adult custody after allegedly attacking an officer while in juvenile custody. Peoria Police says it happened around 11:30 Monday morning at the Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say Lamarion Tolliver, 18, at one point had to be restrained, and allegedly...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
hoiabc.com
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
25newsnow.com
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
Central Illinois Proud
Victims of Hanna City plane crash identified
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a single-engine plane crash that occurred in Hanna City Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 75-year-old James W. Evanson and 67-year-old Lisa K. Evanson of Santa Fe New Mexico, both died in the crash.
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. The Livingston County jury convicted Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom, of murder in the three slayings. returning the verdicts a few hours after receiving the case.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for meth possession
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Galesburg City Councilmember Lindsay Hillery was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine earlier this month. Hillery was sentenced on Aug. 8 after being found guilty of possessing less than a gram...
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
