ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGILv_0hFQhKZe00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year.

Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 this time last year — a 31% increase for the city. Alabama officials are now speaking out on ways to improve conditions before things get more out of hand.

Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Moore, awards him $8.2 million

“It will be very dangerous to walk the streets if we don’t turn this trend around,” Jefferson County Representative Allen Treadaway said.

Treadaway is also the former assistant chief of the Birmingham Police Department. He says officer shortages have made enforcing laws difficult.

“Birmingham is approximately in the range of 200 plus or minus, give or take, officers down. You cannot enforce laws. You cannot do the things you need to do when you have shortages to that degree,” Treadaway said.

Treadaway says a greater focus on recruiting and retaining officers could go a long way toward helping the problem. He also says community support for law enforcement would help.

Huntsville’s Green Team asking residents to take part in litter survey

“We’ve got to find additional revenues, dollars and other ways to bring individuals into the profession and keep them, and that’s where more can be done,” Treadaway said.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says he agrees more needs to be done from the local level to improve recruitment and support for police. From a state level, he says he’s against recent efforts to reform the parole process.

“We need to continue to encourage the Board of Pardon and Parole to make sure that they’re making decisions that are based on public interest and public safety in deciding who ultimately is released out of our facilities of our department of corrections,” Marshall said.

Rep. Treadaway says he is working with lawmakers to draft legislation addressing crime and exhibition driving for this upcoming legislative session.

These 10 films turn 10 in 2022

Marshall also says he’d like to see the legislature provide more tools for law enforcement — noting that last session they approved the use of wires for drug trafficking cases.

“What we don’t need them to do is lessen accountability and lessen culpability for those who commit crimes in Alabama,” Marshall said.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a statement on the state’s recent spike in crime, calling it “alarming.”

“Here in Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stands ready to work side by side with local law enforcement to keep our folks safe,” the statement said. “Violence of any kind has no place in Alabama.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama State Senator, and Wife, Charged with Violating City Ordinance

How often do you hear about an Alabama State Senator being arrested?. Going ahead and insert your favorite joke HERE. Well, State Senator Randy Price of Opelika and his wife, were both arrested Monday – and charged with Cattle Running at Large violations. Opelika police say the Senator and his wife Oline – the Lee County Revenue Commissioner – turned themselves in on Monday on three warrants – each for “large animals running at large,”
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Allen Treadaway
Calhoun Journal

August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Democratic#Green Team
wvtm13.com

Attempted robbery turned deadly shooting near Cheaha State Park

DELTA, Ala. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is investigating after an alleged attempted robbery turned deadly shooting Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said two women who have been "living off the grid" for weeks tried to rob a...
CLAY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child

A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Methodist leaders silent on status of Hoover daycare that used hot sauce to punish children

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Sometimes, silence is deafening.  More than a month since News 19’s sister station in Birmingham, CBS 42, first reported that a religiously-affiliated Hoover daycare used hot sauce to punish infants and young children, Methodist leaders at the state and local levels have remained silent on whether the facility continues to operate. […]
HOOVER, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy