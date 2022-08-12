ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

CDC loosens COVID-19 guidelines, recommendations

By Micah Cho
The CDC has made some changes when it comes to its COVID-19 guidelines. The CDC is no longer recommending those exposed to COVID-19 isolate, but rather, wear a high quality mask for 10 days while getting tested on day five.

The CDC is also no longer recommending people with no symptoms with no known exposure continue to get tested.

They also reiterate regardless of vaccination status, you should isolate from others when you have COVID-19.

While also following CDC guidelines, the Grady County School system began their school year this week with looser COVID-19 protocols.

The school will no longer contact trace, and won't make kids isolate if they have an exposure, however, they said if there is a massive covid outbreak, they'll respond accordingly.

"We've always had responded to even things like the flu. Student Absenteeism because of health becomes an issue that we monitor and that we make decisions on school by school and then district decisions," said Superintendent Eric McFee.

Not letting their guard down yet, Xanadu Tattoo on Tallahassee's Southside.

"With the new CDC requirements, I think it will just be in addition to the already safe guidelines that were already put in place," said owner Eric Taylor.

Taylor said since the beginning of the pandemic, they've limited how many people can be in the shop at a time, while also later inquiring about vaccination status.

If his clients aren't vaccinated Taylor says he'll usually ask them to mask up, while he does the same.

For the time being, Taylor said they'll keep up with the current rules, saying COVID-19 is still out there.

"We've all just tried to move forward slowly and cautiously, but you have to juggle your livelihood with your safety," said Taylor.

