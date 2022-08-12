Read full article on original website
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
Gov. Kelly appoints three members to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth best in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Technical College was found to be the fourth best community college in the nation for students while Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system. With most financial struggles due to rising inflation and a single year of community college costing...
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
We began by reminding you of the redistricing hearing Thursday. Chapter 2 with the Mayors: Mike Padilla and Deputy Spencer Duncan. In this part, we discuss the Viaduct and the White Lakes Mall area. Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public...
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
Sports betting in Kansas has one more step to go before finalized
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legal sports wagering in Kansas is close. Todd Allen is with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and says swift progress is being made. “We had drafts for sports wagering regulations that went before our commission,” said Allen. “Our commission passed those with a few amendments and we are working on getting those amendments incorporated into the regulations right now and this week we will send those off to the Attorney General’s office.”
Recount on abortion rights amendment on hold over financial questions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recount request for the Value Them Both amendment is on hold while the person asking for it proves she can foot the bill. Melissa Leavitt of Colby made a request for a statewide, hand recount just before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline to file such a request. At the time, the Secretary of State’s Office said it accepted a credit card to serve as a temporary bond.
Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Kansas Prep Zone: Washburn Rural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of high school practice is in the books, and 13 Sports checked in on Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are coming off a strong 8-2 campaign in 2021, the most wins they’ve had since 2018. The Centennial League champions lost a good chunk of seniors but head coach Steve Buhler says they’re returning 17 of their 22 starters.
Scaled-back recounts move forward on abortion rights amendment, GOP State Treasurer race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recounts will move forward on both the Value Them Both Amendment and the Republican State Treasurer race, but on smaller scales than both initial requests. The Secretary of State’s Office said late Monday that Melissa Leavitt has now asked for a hand recount in nine counties....
Johnson widens lead in GOP State Treasurer Race with nearly all counties certified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes were on the state’s three largest counties Monday as they examined provisional ballots that could determine the race for the Republican state treasurer nomination. The race between State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson has been too close to call since...
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
Kansas Prep Zone: Hayden High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown to Kansas Prep Zone is inching closer, and 13 Sports stopped by Hayden High School on day one of practice. The Wildcats are coming off a 9-2 season last year. They have a good group of seniors coming back senior Offensive and Defensive Tackle Ben Evans, senior Outside Linebacker Dylan Foster and senior Interior Lineman, Notre Dame commit, Joe Otting.
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
