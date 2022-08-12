Read full article on original website
New Lane Reductions on SR-28 As Part Of NDOT’s Incline-Village-Area Improvements
Drivers will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Aug. 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 28 and 431 near Incline Village. From Aug. 15 through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane...
Fire Starts In Empty Apartment On Wedekind Road In Reno
A neighbor who lived next to the apartment was treated for smoke inhalation. There's no immediate word on how the fire started.
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business
A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice
A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395
A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
Suspect fleeing police promoted code yellow lockdown at Virginia Palmer Elementary
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released details about the Code Yellow lockdown at Virginia Palmer Elementary School Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:30PM on August 15, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle rider in Sun Valley. The rider who was suspected...
Time running out to share Virginia Street experience in City of Reno Survey
The City of Reno announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock
The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Breaking down the school transportation situations in Washoe County and Carson City
The school districts in Washoe County and Carson City are dealing with bus driver shortages ahead of the first day of school. Report for America’s Jose Davila IV sat down with KUNR’s Michelle Billman to break everything down. Michelle Billman: So what is the transportation problem facing these...
