Spanish Springs, NV

2news.com

Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business

A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice

A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Spanish Springs, NV
2news.com

Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395

A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Time running out to share Virginia Street experience in City of Reno Survey

The City of Reno announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
RENO, NV
#Traffic Signals#Pyramid#Spanish#Springs#Egyptian#Ndot
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue

Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
KINGS BEACH, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock

The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
FERNLEY, NV
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA

