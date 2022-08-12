Read full article on original website
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
State of the Schools held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville hosted the second session of the EVSC State of the School. This second session presented a panel that included Superintendent David Smith, Susan Phelps, and teachers. The main focus of the panel was to discuss a recent approach to the education...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County. Among those who will be there, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when Herbert Hoover was president. When the...
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A video and picture of an overcrowded Daviess County Public School bus is going viral on social media. A parent of one of the students on the bus, shared the pictures on Facebook. That parent was Nate Stallings. “I was really upset I can understand...
Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Jailer, Amy Brady, is retiring August 31. She’s worked at the jail since May of 1997. She was appointed jailer in 2017 and then ran unopposed. She says she’s leaving to spend more time with family and friends, including her first grandchild.
Evansville Parks Dept. wants master plan input
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five-year Master Plan. Organizers are hosting the first Community Open House on Thursday, August 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community...
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 that one male was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
Event planned to help victims of Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of local community members are coming together to help those affected by they Weinbach explosion. One local business is hosting a vendor pop up event with music and food on August 27. Vendors will have the opportunity to donate a portion of their sales to...
Boil water advisory lifted for Muhlenberg Co. residents
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A boil water advisory for some Muhlenberg County residents has been lifted. Muhlenberg County Water District #3 officials say that was for those in the area of Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road. People living between 2551 and 1065 Tarrance Road were also...
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
UE holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new residence hall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville was held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new residence hall on Tuesday. [Previous Story: New UE residence hall officially complete]. That ceremony began at 4 p.m. inside the lobby of the new dorm hall, which is located near the corner of...
Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend...
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
