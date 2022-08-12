ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Former Rangers Exec Blasts Tatis

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7PzF_0hFQgtYs00

Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the remainder of the Major League season after testing positive for a banned substance, MLB announced on Friday .

Tatis’ 80-game suspension is without pay and comes after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic–androgenic steroid.

Tatis issued a statement admitting fault and is not appealing the suspension.

"It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol," Tatis said. "I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

"I want to apologize to [team owner] Peter [Seidler], AJ [Preller], the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test."

The suspension’s length ensures that he will not play for the Padres this season. He will not be eligible for any postseason games, meaning the Padres won’t get to pair Tatis and new acquisition Juan Soto in their batting order until 2023.

Preller, the Padres general manager and former longtime Rangers executive under current team president Jon Daniels office, expressed disappointment in Tatis.

"He's somebody that from the organization's standpoint we've invested time and money into," Preller told reporters Friday. "When he's on the field, he's a difference-maker. You have to learn from the situations. We were hoping that from the offseason to now that there would be some maturity, and obviously with the news today, it's more of a pattern and it's something that we've got to dig a bit more into.

Tatis had missed this season after suffering a wrist injury after riding a motorcycle earlier this year. He was in the midst of an injury rehab assignment with the Padres’ Double-A affiliate in San Antonio, and the Missions are playing a series with Texas affiliate Frisco RoughRiders this week. Tatis’ presence on the field had drawn large crowds in Frisco.

He did not play in Thursday’s game when the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, Jack Leiter , pitched.

Tatis is one of the game’s most exciting young players. The career .292 hitter broke into the Majors in 2019 and third place in balloting for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, behind Pete Alonso and Mike Soroka.

He has 81 career home runs and 195 career RBI. He led the NL in home runs in 2021, which marked his first All-Star season. He’s also earned All-MLB First Teams honors in 2020 and 2021.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former MLB Star Reveals He'd Hit Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Every Time'

Jonathan Papelbon has some strong feelings about San Diego Padres star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. The former Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals closer joined WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho” podcast on Sunday and didn't mince words when he was asked about Tatis Jr. getting suspended. "This whole Tatis...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Daniels
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Major League Season
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning

The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy