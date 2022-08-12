Read full article on original website
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
insideedition.com
Man Sentenced to 5 Years in State Prison After Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign
A man who prosecutors say orchestrated a $400,000 GoFundMe campaign off a made-up story has been sentenced to five years in state prison under the terms of a previous plea agreement, according to Law & Crime. Mark D’Amico, one of those responsible for the once well-known “Paying it Forward” GoFundMe...
Father and son sentenced to life in prison, neighbor gets 35 years for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were both given an additional sentence of life in prison Monday on federal hate crime charges, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge also required that Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan,...
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
DEA seizes 100K fake, fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills; 2 Arizona men in federal custody
More than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized by Burbank police during a traffic stop, and the two Arizona men who were in the vehicle where the pills were found now face federal charges. Fernando Paul Arenas, 20, of Glendale, Ariz.; and Ricardo Corral, 21, of Phoenix, were...
Two local rehab facilities indicted on healthcare fraud
Federal and state officials claim that Brighton and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation falsified staff and patient information to get more money from Medicaid and Medicare.
Manhunt Heats Up For ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Suspected Of Murder In Pennsylvania
Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned. The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
Former Catholic school principal sentenced for embezzling $175K meant for student activities, services: feds
A former Catholic school principal in Washington, D.C., will now spend more than two years behind bars after federal prosecutors sentenced her for stealing at least $175,000 meant for student activities and services and using the cash on items such as luxury fashion goods. Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church,...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
FOXBusiness
COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says
The Justice Department said Wednesday that a West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud – admitting to accepting more than $42,250 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act. According to court documents and a statement, 24-year-old Alexis Ransom, of Logan,...
Former Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to criminal charges
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges this week tied to his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Terms of the plea have not immediately been disclosed. Aug. 15, 2022.
Georgia Man Facing Life Sentence for Racially Motivated Killing of Ahmaud Arbery Begs Federal Judge for Leniency
One of the Georgia men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery has asked the judge overseeing his federal case for leniency ahead of his upcoming sentencing hearing, requesting that he be sentenced to 20 years in prison instead of a potential life sentence, and that he be allowed to serve his time at a federal facility.
Judge rejects plea agreement in submarine secrets sale case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to one count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers for Jonathan Toebbe had called for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison. Prosecutors said Tuesday that such...
