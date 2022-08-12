Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
Welcome back to school, Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
RELATED PEOPLE
ketk.com
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
KLTV
Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s Trade Days have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The “one weekend a month” event has seen...
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
Tyler ISD students return to classes
TYLER, Texas — School is back in session Monday for Tyler ISD. The kids lined up just outside of Rice Elementary in Tyler, ready to walk in through those doors for the first time this year and they were full of excitement. It's important your kid gets a nutritious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings
TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard. Those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near Downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street is...
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tylerites gearing up for the upcoming school year
TYLER, Texas — Monday is the first day of school for Tyler ISD, and many families were out shopping this weekend for last minute items at the Broadway Square Mall. "I just came to get some new shoes," said Myles Marshall, a Tyler resident. "Because I already got my stuff for school."
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0