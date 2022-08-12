ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Welcome back to school, Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tony Lewis
ketk.com

Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s Trade Days have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The “one weekend a month” event has seen...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD students return to classes

TYLER, Texas — School is back in session Monday for Tyler ISD. The kids lined up just outside of Rice Elementary in Tyler, ready to walk in through those doors for the first time this year and they were full of excitement. It's important your kid gets a nutritious...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings

TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard. Those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near Downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street is...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
CBS19

Tylerites gearing up for the upcoming school year

TYLER, Texas — Monday is the first day of school for Tyler ISD, and many families were out shopping this weekend for last minute items at the Broadway Square Mall. "I just came to get some new shoes," said Myles Marshall, a Tyler resident. "Because I already got my stuff for school."
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

