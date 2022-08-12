Webb City Little League falls just short of Williamsport
Iowa and Webb City would play a rematch in the Midwest Regional Championship after Webb would defeat Davenport in the semifinal Wednesday.
Davenport would sneak past Webb 4-3 in a game that went seven innings to get to the Little League World Series.
