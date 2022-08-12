Read full article on original website
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
TODAY.com
Missing in America: Inside Montana’s Native American community
According to the Justice Department’s “National Missing and Unidentified Persons System,” about 600,000 Americans go missing every year. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the cold cases plaguing Native American communities in Montana.July 24, 2022.
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Montana’s trifecta of shame
Back in the old days there was a slapstick comedy show about three goofy men whose continuous bungling brought laughs to millions. It was called “The Three Stooges.” Now, Montanans get their own version, as three of the top Republican politicians in the state bungle their way through what seems like poorly-scripted political vaudeville. But there’s nothing […] The post Montana’s trifecta of shame appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Yellowstone National Park Reveals Some of the Dumbest Questions Tourists Ask: VIDEO
Whoever said there’s no such thing as a stupid question obviously never met a Yellowstone National Park tourist. At least, that’s what it seems like hearing some of the questions they’ve asked. Yellowstone Jobs, the official TikTok account of the park’s hiring services, posted a video of the dumbest questions park employees have received from tourists over the years, and there are some doozies. Without further ado, here are some of the dumbest questions from tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, if you’re actually serious about your visit to the park, here are the top 10 things to do in Yellowstone. Now, let’s get into it.
Why Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job in San Bernardino
Workers at Amazon's air freight facility are demanding better pay and relief from high temperatures they say regularly reach unsafe levels.
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: August 13, 2022
Here are the links from the WCCO Saturday Morning show from August 13, 2022.Open Streets MinneapolisIrish Fair of MinnesotaIndiaFestDowntown Minneapolis Street Art FestivalMinnesota Garlic Festival
This New Luxury Lodge In Wyoming Wants to Give You a Hardy Taste of Big Country Living
Big Wyoming just got a big new lodge. Family-owned Wagonhound Land and Livestock ranch opened the doors to its first seasonal guest lodge—Reid Creek—in the Mountain West state. Nestled on a whopping 300,000 acres of land across the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains, the property sits alongside a working ranch to offer guests the ultimate outdoors experience in the American West. The 8,000-square-foot lodge has seven bedrooms accommodating up to 22 guests. The property’s décor evokes to the traditional cabin lodge: Think exposed wood logs throughout anchored by working stone fireplace. An onsite art collection offers an homage to Western lifestyle. Rooms...
Missouri celebrates 201 years of statehood
201 years ago, Missouri became the 24th state admitted to the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. According to archeological excavations, humans have inhabited the Missouri area since about 9000 BCE. There were many different civilizations of native peoples including the Missouri, Quapaw, and Osage. The French began to settle in present-day Missouri around 1735.
Washington Tops 'Healthiest States' List, Louisiana Ranked Last
The "Healthiest State Index" reported that West Virginia had the highest number of smokers, with nearly 24 percent of adults partaking in tobacco use.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park
The tallest dunes in all of North America, Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park has something for everyone. Well, almost everyone. Nothing is safe from the power of the dreaded "1-star" review button found on sites such as Tripadvisor or Google Reviews. Check out these brutal, and hilarious, 1-star reviews of this Colorado treasure.
travelawaits.com
Collette Unveils New Montana Cruise Tour Featuring Stops In Two Popular National Parks
There is a new way to cruise and tour Montana. Colette is introducing Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country. You’ll explore Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks on land and by water. Exploring Big Sky Country. The 11-day, 10-night tour begins in Bozeman, Montana, and ends in Missoula. It then takes...
Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests
The State of Montana has dumped nearly all of its assets tied to Russian interests, some $14 million, Board of Investments Executive Director Dan Villa told lawmakers this week. In March, Gov. Greg Gianforte called for Montana to divest from assets in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Now, just $35,000 remains in Russia because […] The post Montana pulled $14M of investments tied to Russian interests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Where Does Colorado Rank Among The Most Fun States In America?
What would life be like without a little bit of fun? (Hint: it'd be borrrrrrrring). When deciding on a place to live - whether it be in an area you've lived before or one you know nothing about - there are multiple factors that people typically consider before choosing a place to move, such as:
Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
