North Little Rock, AR

uams.edu

UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses

Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Become a 'Blood Donor Hero' at Sherwood blood drive

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and the City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood. Donors will receive...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel focuses on school safety ahead of new year

PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?. Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but...
PINE BLUFF, AR
#Baptist Health#Elderly People#Adult Day Health Center
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

