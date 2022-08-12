Read full article on original website
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
Baptist Health gets new ambulances to take intensive care on the road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health will be using two new ambulances to help them reach more patients in need of life-saving care. "It's a good feeling, being able to kind of do something no one's been able to do before in the state," said Austin Glover, a nurse at Baptist.
Become a 'Blood Donor Hero' at Sherwood blood drive
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and the City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood. Donors will receive...
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
Little Rock Animal Village kittens heading to north Arkansas
Kittens from the Little Rock Animal Village are heading to northern Arkansas.
North Little Rock pantry & thrift store caught on fire overnight
Representatives from a North Little Rock thrift store and pantry said Tuesday that their main building was destroyed in a fire.
Watson Chapel focuses on school safety ahead of new year
PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?. Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 8 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Recent crime trends in Little Rock comparable to the 1990's
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in Little Rock have been no stranger to the recent crimes that have happened across the city. One local man has made it his life to study crime and help find solutions. Statistics are Edmond Davis' world. "I was the former director of the...
Little Rock community activists react to 15 shootings over weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the course of the weekend, Little Rock saw a spree of violent crimes. The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed 15 shootings, with three people dead in a 26-hour time span. Community activists, like Pastor Walter Crockran with the organization 'Arkansas Stop the Violence'...
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
Arkansas officials urge drivers to watch out for children on roads as school year starts
CABOT, Ark. — As several Arkansas school districts have resumed classes - safety continues to be top of mind. Local school bus drivers have been on high alert because keeping children safe going to and from school is their top priority. "It's up to those drivers out there to...
Arkansas pediatrician gives tips on keeping kids healthy this school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, doctors wanted to remind parents how to keep their children in the classroom and out of the doctor's office. It's been a busy time of year for doctors at All For Kids Pediatric Clinic with...
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
LRPD investigating a traffic collision; urges the public to avoid area
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Tuesday morning traffic collision that caused one street to be temporarily shut down. According to officials, the accident happened in the 7200 block of Scott Hamilton. Police are urging drivers to please avoid this area if possible.
Mothers heartbroken by Little Rock violence
Every time a life is taken by gun violence, it leaves a grieving family behind, and at least 15 shootings last weekend forced many of those families to relive their trauma.
Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary closure of I-40 eastbound this weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend.
Arkansas authorities update public after deadly weekend shootings
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials updated the community Monday after central Arkansas saw nearly a dozen shooting incidents.
