Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
KTAL
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
thv11.com
Search for escaped Arkansas inmate continues
The search for escaped inmate Samuel Hartman continues. He had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and is deemed armed and dangerous.
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Mississippi deputy injured after traffic stop turns into a pursuit
A Mississippi deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night. A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
ktoy1047.com
Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Woman dead after north Ga. apartment building catches fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A woman has died after an apartment building in north Georgia caught fire on Saturday night. LaFayette firefighters were called to the Carriage Hill Apartments on Campbell Ave. at 11:15 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The apartment building was heavily...
Interstate 30 Eastbound cleared after police incident
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic on I-30 eastbound has slowed to a crawl due to a reported police incident at exit 135.
KMOV
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
Mississippi woman arrested on fraud charges. More than $184,000 stolen, investigators said.
A Mississippi woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with more than $184,000 in fraudulent funds. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez has been arrested and charged with bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. On July 21, 2022, detectives with the Concordia...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
WFAA
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Former Mississippi public safety commissioner, highway patrol chief David Huggins dies at 74
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the death of former Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol David Huggins Friday. Huggins, a resident of Brandon and native of Biggersville, Mississippi, passed away due to health complications on Wednesday afternoon. He was...
Little Rock Animal Village kittens heading to north Arkansas
Kittens from the Little Rock Animal Village are heading to northern Arkansas.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
