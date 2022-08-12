Read full article on original website
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
Woman killed in Cecil fire identified
A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Investigators say Michigan man pulled from river near Tarentum Bridge drowned accidentally at scene
Authorities say a Michigan man who was found dead in the Allegheny River several hundred yards downstream from the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday drowned accidentally at the scene. Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40, of Grand Rapids was found unresponsive in the water a short time after first responders arrived because someone...
I-70 work triggers lane restriction in South Huntingdon, detours at Speers exit
PennDOT projects are scheduled to interrupt traffic Wednesday on Interstate 70 — at a work site near the Yukon exit in Westmoreland County and at a location farther west, in Washington County. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between the...
Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
Florida Gov. DeSantis wants retired police, firefighters to be teachers
Describing college education programs as “overtaken by ideology,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants to expand a new law that allows military veterans to become classroom teachers to include retired first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs. “We believe that the folks that have served our...
Florida court says 16-year-old in state care is too immature to choose abortion
Jane Doe 22-B, a 16-year-old in the care of Florida child welfare authorities, lacks the maturity to be allowed to terminate her 10-week-pregnancy, an Escambia County judge said. She will have to grow up fast: Under a ruling handed down by an appeals court Monday, Jane may be forced to...
Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions
Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
Pa. man gets stuck in drain pipe while trying to hide from police: report
A man suspected of shoplifting a CVS store in Radnor Township, Delaware County, was rescued Sunday after he got stuck in a drain pipe while attempting to elude police, according to a story from WPVI. According to the report, around 4:30 p.m., officers from Radnor and Lower Merion township officers...
