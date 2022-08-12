ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman killed in Cecil fire identified

A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida Gov. DeSantis wants retired police, firefighters to be teachers

Describing college education programs as “overtaken by ideology,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants to expand a new law that allows military veterans to become classroom teachers to include retired first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs. “We believe that the folks that have served our...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions

Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. man gets stuck in drain pipe while trying to hide from police: report

A man suspected of shoplifting a CVS store in Radnor Township, Delaware County, was rescued Sunday after he got stuck in a drain pipe while attempting to elude police, according to a story from WPVI. According to the report, around 4:30 p.m., officers from Radnor and Lower Merion township officers...
BRYN MAWR, PA

