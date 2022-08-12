Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
dotesports.com
How many people play Call of Duty: Warzone? 2022 player count
Call of Duty: Warzone shook up the battle royale scene when it was surprise-released in the spring of 2020. Seemingly everybody was dropping into Verdansk as the release of the game coincided with many people around the world being stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines and lockdowns. It’s...
dotesports.com
All Call of Duty Zombies Modes, Ranked
Call of Duty has been synonymous with its Zombies mode since they first added it in World At War. Zombies has become an expected mode with every entry in the series, and it’s been hit or miss. Obviously, players have liked to have doors that they can unlock and open spaces mixed between, but it’s the fact that these give them the sense of progression that they love. Every new space opens a new challenge and a new reward of a possible weapon.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Calls Apex Legends the "Most Competitive Battle Royale"
YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect often shares his opinions on games whether unprompted or in response to viewers asking him questions during streams, and often, those comments can be critical of what he deems shortcomings those games exhibit. Sometimes, however, he has more positive comments about games. In this case, that game was Apex Legends, a game which Dr Disrespect said was the "most competitive battle royale," though he did question just how enjoyable the game was from a viewer's perspective.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5
Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
Elden Ring: Ten best weapons guide
ELDEN Ring is FromSoftware’s most approachable game to date, offering you several options for what build you should create. Many have gone for builds based on magic or summons so that they can keep their distance from the bosses while they attack. Then there are the hardcore Soulsborne fans...
dotesports.com
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears
For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
dotesports.com
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ bug is causing randomly reduced XP rewards
A bug in Diablo Immortal is causing randomly reduced XP rewards. The bug reduces XP earned from slaying enemies at random, making the grind for players more frustrating. The more dedicated fans have tried to calculate what their exact XP losses are. One Reddit user, staplepies, posted: “We don’t fully...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collab trailer coming early tomorrow
Fortnite is the king of collaborations, whether they’re with entertainment franchises or the latest artist to top the charts. But none have been as popular as the different anime crossovers that have been announced in the last year. Dragon Ball is the newest franchise coming to Fortnite, and it’s already breaking records in popularity.
dotesports.com
New Pokémon Sword and Shield code grants players Ash’s Dracovish
Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now receive a Dracovish through a code revealed on a Japanese TV broadcast of the Pokémon anime. The Pokémon, known officially as Ash’s Dracovish, is based on the Pokémon of the same name that Ash uses in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series TV show, according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii. To obtain it, players should go to the Mystery Gift option in Sword and Shield‘s menu and enter the code GANJ0UAG0882. This Dracovish is available beginning today, Aug. 12, and will remain available until Aug. 25. The code can only be used once per Sword and Shield save file.
Why Nuclear Throne is still the best roguelike around
In an instant, it all comes back. The immediate sense of danger. The strategy, the weapons, remembering to grab a grenade launcher for the 2-1 bonus round and remembering to avoid opening the gates in 3-2 and 5-2 to keep them safe for the eventual loop. I make it to the Throne at record pace, busting the generators to break into the secret second phase... and then I beef it. Melted. A promising run killed in an instant, doomed by one slip up.
dotesports.com
Try this Madden 23 Expired Trial Fix for Xbox Series X
Madden 23 is set for an Aug. 19 release. Players who pre-ordered the game will get to start enjoying the new game a few days earlier than the rest, however. Madden 23’s early access went live on Aug. 16, and fans on Xbox Series X have been encountering the “Expired Trial Fix” error which has been negatively impacting their gaming experience.
Rumbleverse 40 players brawler launches on PC and consoles
Rumbleverse has today launched on the Xbox after being play tested for the last couple of months and is now live for gamers to enjoy. Check out the trailer for the new 40 player free-to-play brawler battle royale video game looking to take the crown from Fortnite. Developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games who also created Fortnite. Rumbleverse has today launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
dotesports.com
Who is El Diablo in VALORANT? OpTic yay nickname explained
Jacob “yay” Whitaker has become one of the most well-known players in VALORANT since joining Envy in August of 2021. His calm and collected approach to VALORANT made him the perfect candidate for Agents that use the Operator, which he quickly became accustomed to. With the ability to seemingly hit any shot on any map, yay quickly was given the nickname of El Diablo.
dotesports.com
What does ADS mean in Call of Duty?
Call of Duty has many acronyms associated with the game that many hardcore fans will recognize. From NS (nice shot) to HS (headshot), a lot of slang and acronyms have been used to make it easier for players to communicate. To be a member of any Call of Duty esports...
dotesports.com
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
