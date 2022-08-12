Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego. Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Fernando Tatis Sr. Ridicules Son’s Suspension As a ‘Catastrophe’
The Padres’ shortstop was suspended for 80 games following a failed performance-enhancing drug test.
‘Feels remorseful’: Padres manager Bob Melvin teases ‘private conversation’ with Fernando Tatis Jr. after 80-game PED suspension
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin revealed he had a “private conversation” with Fernando Tatis Jr. after the shortstop was hit with an 80-game suspension for PED use. While Melvin didn’t divulge much of his phone call with the embattled superstar, the manager claimed Tatis “feels remorseful,” according to the AP’s Howard Fendrich. Tatis’ shocking […] The post ‘Feels remorseful’: Padres manager Bob Melvin teases ‘private conversation’ with Fernando Tatis Jr. after 80-game PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Yardbarker
Fernando Tatis Sr. says son's positive PED test caused by 'fungus due to haircut'
When it comes to bad excuses, Fernando Tatis Sr. may have just topped “he was hacked” and “the dog ate his homework.”. The retired MLB slugger spoke this week to baseball insider Hector Gomez and offered an extremely peculiar explanation for the recent positive PED test of his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.
CBS Sports
A wild win for Will Zalatoris, plus what Fernando Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension actually means for the Padres
Happy Monday, all. Hope you enjoyed a restful weekend. Good morning to everyone but especially to... The WNBA regular season is over, and the final day came with plenty of drama. We'll start in New York, where the Liberty clinched a playoff spot with an 87-83 win over the Dream....
12up
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 2