Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How many people play Call of Duty: Warzone? 2022 player count
Call of Duty: Warzone shook up the battle royale scene when it was surprise-released in the spring of 2020. Seemingly everybody was dropping into Verdansk as the release of the game coincided with many people around the world being stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines and lockdowns. It’s...
dotesports.com
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
dotesports.com
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Tournament of Power: How to compete, start date, prizes, and more
After the emergence of rumors and leaks about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball recently, Epic Games has finally released the update where the two media franchises collide, bringing a handful of new events, content, and features to the battle royale game. One of the newest events Fortnite...
dotesports.com
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
dotesports.com
Riot are going to start deleting really old League of Legends accounts
Riot Games is set to start deleting accounts from League of Legends, but don’t worry—it probably won’t be yours. According to a new announcement by the developer, Riot will be putting an end to all “inactive accounts” across their roster of games. Accounts that have...
dotesports.com
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears
For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season
Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5
Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.
dotesports.com
All Call of Duty Zombies Modes, Ranked
Call of Duty has been synonymous with its Zombies mode since they first added it in World At War. Zombies has become an expected mode with every entry in the series, and it’s been hit or miss. Obviously, players have liked to have doors that they can unlock and open spaces mixed between, but it’s the fact that these give them the sense of progression that they love. Every new space opens a new challenge and a new reward of a possible weapon.
dotesports.com
How to change which Overwatch accounts are linked together
Soon, Overwatch 2 will be in the hands of the players, and with it comes cross-progression, a feature that players have been asking for since Overwatch launched on multiple platforms. Now, players are finally getting cross-progression, and they can even merge multiple accounts together. Players can merge multiple Overwatch accounts...
dotesports.com
Fastest TTK loadouts in Warzone
It is possible to modify weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone to make them more effective for you, but that can be a double-edged sword. Unless you know what you’re doing, you might end up with a worse weapon than if you hadn’t modified it. You need to keep an eye on a number of stats, such as accuracy, recoil, and damage, but there’s one thing you need to keep track of that isn’t a stat: time to kill (TTK).
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
dotesports.com
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collab trailer coming early tomorrow
Fortnite is the king of collaborations, whether they’re with entertainment franchises or the latest artist to top the charts. But none have been as popular as the different anime crossovers that have been announced in the last year. Dragon Ball is the newest franchise coming to Fortnite, and it’s already breaking records in popularity.
dotesports.com
Valve confirms Fnatic has qualified for The International 2022, confuses Dota community with Outsiders ruling
It really does feel like the deeper into a competitive season of Dota 2 we get, the worse communication from Valve gets for fans, players, and organizations. And, hot off the heels of another messy set of ticket sales for The International 2022, Valve has seemingly tossed a new rule into the Dota Pro Circuit that is impacting which teams are getting a direct invite to the event.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders come with early access to the campaign
There was already plenty of hype surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. A remake of one of CoD’s most beloved installments was sure to excite fans, but that goes doubly so after what many viewed as a disappointing installment in Vanguard. The game also comes with rewards for...
dotesports.com
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
dotesports.com
How to get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite: locations, stats, and how to use
Epic Games’ recent collaboration with Dragon Ball went live on Aug. 16. The most recent patch, v21.40, added numerous Dragon Ball cosmetics to the game, and players are already flooding into the live servers to add them to their collection while they’re available. In addition to some classic...
Comments / 0