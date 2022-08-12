ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for drug violation

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol, the commissioner’s office announced Friday evening.

The league says the substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension begins immediately.

The Padres released a statement shortly after MLB announced the suspension.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently receiving an 80-game suspension without pay,” the team said.

“We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Tatis hasn’t played for the Padres this season after undergoing surgery on his broken left wrist in March. Speculation was that Tatis sustained the injury during a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic in December.

He was currently on a minor-league rehab stint and expected to make his season debut later this month as the Padres chase a wild-card berth. Now they’ll miss him for the final 48 games of this season and 32 games at the start of in 2023.

The 23-year-old Tatis played in a career-high 130 games in 2021, his third major league season, and led the National League with 42 home runs. He batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 steals and was third in National League MVP voting.

In 273 career games, Tatis has a .292 batting average with 81 home runs and 195 RBIs. He was a first-time All-Star in 2021 after finishing fourth in NL MVP voting during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he signed a 14-year, $330 million contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

–Field Level Media

