Watson will 'cherish' time back on the field

Former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of his Browns debut in the team’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.

“I’m super excited,” Watson said of starting the game. “I’m excited to get out there with my new teammates and go out there and compete. Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll be able to get out there with those guys so I’m super excited.”

Watson also spoke about the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who gave Watson a six-game suspension last week for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Kinkhabwala asked Watson, given the expectation that there will be some time he is away from the team, what his growth on a personal level looks like and how he is spending that time.

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field, but also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision making on and off the field,” Watson said. “I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.