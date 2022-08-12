THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Something in the water is baffling many people in Thomasville.

For about a month, some people living in the area have experienced yellow and brown dingy water.

While the issue has happened before, the director of wastewater management has never seen the issue last this long in his 40 years with the city.

Lighting strikes and a car crash interrupted service weeks before the city noticed the high content of manganese and iron in reservoirs like Lake Thom-A-Lex.

On Friday afternoon, Matthew Chavis and his daughter filled up their pool to have a little fun.

As more water filled the inflatable, the more you could see the problem that has been going on for weeks at his home in the Millstone Manor subdivision on Santa Fe Circle in Thomasville.

“Seems like the more we put in it, the more yellow it gets,” Chavis said.

He received a notification from the city on July 13 about the dingy wanted problem.

“I kind of ignored it for a while, thinking It would quickly get over. Maybe a week. Maybe two weeks at the most,” Chavis said.

A month later, it’s still his reality. Not just for him but for hundreds of neighbors in the Thomasville area.

His neighbor who lives across the street shared a picture of his bathtub filled with yellow-colored water.

Thomasville residents concerned over discolored water (WGHP)

“It’s kind of annoying at this point,” Chavis said. “Washing our clothes in it. Going in the pool in it. It needs to be over it.”

In the summer months, more algae forms in reservoirs, including Lake Thom-A-Lex, causing the city to use more chemicals to get rid of it.

“I do want to assure everyone the water is safe, but I do understand discolored water is not preferred,” Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said.

Brandt says the city is working to address the problem.

“We have crews working 12-16 hour days flushing hydrants, testing chlorine levels, constantly making sure they match the state standards,” Brandt said. “Constantly flushing hydrants…removes water from the system, but it also stirs things up and can cause discoloration.”

Now it’s a waiting game to get the discolored water out of the system before neighbors like Chavis can see clear water running out their faucets again.

“Day-by-day, we got to go with it. You know at this point, it is what it is. I pay for it. I wish I didn’t have to pay for it, but I still have to. I’ll be patient and keep on going,” Chavis said.

Brandt goes on to say that if you’re still experiencing discolored water, give Thomasville City Hall a call. Even if it means multiple times. They will send crews out to flush the hydrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.