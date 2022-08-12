ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIT heading to Orleans Arena for 2023

By Gary Dymski
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Invitation Tournament, one of college basketball’s most prestigious events, will be played at Orleans Arena in 2023.

The NIT board announced Friday that Las Vegas next season and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024 will be the sites for the semifinals and championship games for the next two tournaments.

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

8 News Now

Politics Now: Aug 13, 2022

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas. Votes on a new bill dubbed “The Inflation Reduction Act.” Rep. Steven Horsford (D) on unemployment fraud, housing, and the Colorado River. Why Nevada is seeing a big spike in the number of abortions performed here?
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
