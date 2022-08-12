NIT heading to Orleans Arena for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Invitation Tournament, one of college basketball’s most prestigious events, will be played at Orleans Arena in 2023.

The NIT board announced Friday that Las Vegas next season and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024 will be the sites for the semifinals and championship games for the next two tournaments.

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

