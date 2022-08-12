ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

14 catalytic converters found after car chase in South San Francisco

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B773O_0hFQd7by00

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Officers found 14 catalytic converters in a suspect vehicle after a report of a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning in South San Francisco, police announced in a press release. Police responded to the reported theft around 2:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of Shannon Drive in the Westborough neighborhood.

KRON On is streaming news live now

After officers arrived at the scene, they learned two male suspects, who were linked to a black Infiniti coupe, stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The Infiniti initially drove away at a high rate of speed, and police were in a car chase on northbound Highway 101 towards San Francisco.

The suspect vehicle then crashed near the Vermont Street exit, and the two occupants ran away from the car. Officers were able to catch the passenger who was later taken into custody.

Along with the 14 catalytic converters, officers recovered a portable saw, a car jack and a stolen license plate. South San Francisco police connected two of the catalytic converters to victim vehicles in the city.

2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City

Earlier this week in nearby Daly City, KRON4 reported two catalytic converters were stolen on Wednesday. After a brief car chase, two suspects — one from Fairfield and the other from Vacaville — were arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Oakland man speeds through Marin; nabbed by CHP

Pursuit: An Oakland man was arrested after a chase throughout Marin. CHP officers were clocking speeds of cars in the wee hours of Tuesday, Aug. 9. They measured a sedan going about 84 mph. They attempted to stop the car, but the car fled and made its way to the Canal area of San Rafael. The driver, CHP said, then ran away on foot. Rashad Jamalandre Sohan, 22, of Oakland was arrested and remains in jail.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Fairfield, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vacaville, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Daly City, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Catalytic Converters#San Francisco Police#Infiniti#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

DA charges two in attempted Walnut Creek Rolex robbery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men for the attempted armed robbery of a Rolex in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the Contra Costa County DA, Shaune Walter Rogers Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were involved in […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police,  officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave.  at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]

Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy