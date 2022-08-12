‘Business at Breakfast’ learns about Cryptocurrency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly “Business at Breakfast” event early Friday morning, where they had guest speakers talk about cryptocurrency.

According to Oxford Dictionary, cryptocurrency is described as “any system of electronic money, used for buying and selling online and without the need for a central bank.”

This “Business at Breakfast” series is something that the commerce has been doing for some years now. Every month, they bring in guest speakers to talk about different topics. Friday’s guest speakers informed members on cryptocurrency. Two MVB Edge Ventures employees joined the breakfast to explain to members the ins and outs of cryptocurrency and why it is becoming so prevalent.

Chamber of Commerce President, Kathy Wagner, wants the series to be on topics that are of current interest. The cryptocurrency topic was brought up by multiple members of the commerce because they had a ton of questions. Even if the event brought up even more questions, it did start the conversation on digital currency in the community.

Harrison County’s Chamber also has an evening series, but Wagner said she feels like the time of the breakfast series, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., is more accessible for small businesses.

Wagner had some questions herself when she visited her own bank. She said, “Well, a lot of places are, you’re finding it more prevalently. I was at an ATM the other day and saw an option for bitcoin, and I’m like ‘wait a minute. How does that work on an ATM with my debit card?’ So there’s just a lot of questions, we’re seeing more prevalence of it. So we want folks to be informed about it.” She is happy to be back in person and being able to network with others face-to-face again.

Anyone is able to come to these topic conversations if interested, it is not just for members. Dates and topics for future “Business at Breakfast” events can be found here .

The chamber will be having its “103rd Annual Dinner” on Aug. 22, at the Pierpont Community and Technical College, RCB National Aerospace Education Center, starting at 6 p.m. They will be announcing a new program that will be taking off soon.

