ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HQDb_0hFQcsXJ00

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation.

An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment.

COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices.

There are two months left to go before the COLA increase becomes clear. If inflation should run hot the adjustment could jump to 10.1% — if it cools that number could be 9.3%, the group found.

FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in Trump search, report says

Mary Johnson, a policy analyst with The Senior Citizens League, said the increase will likely be the highest COLA since 1981 when it was 11.2%.

“A high COLA will be eagerly anticipated to address an ongoing shortfall in benefits that Social Security beneficiaries are experiencing in 2022 as inflation runs higher than their 5.9% COLA,” Johnson said in a news release. “Based on inflation through July, we calculate that a $1,656 benefit is short about $58 per month on average and by a total of $373.80 year to date.”

The benefit is more important to senior Americans than ever, the League’s survey data suggests, with the number of participants reporting that they received low-income assistance jumping from 16% before the pandemic to 37% in 2021.

The Senior Citizens League is also celebrating the passage of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act for allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices .

“One thing that’s bugging us right now is the claim that the Inflation Reduction Act strips $300 billion out of Medicare,” Johnson said. “No tears here. Yes, it does and that’s GREAT because this legislation cuts almost $300 billion worth of high drug prices in ten years.”

Johnson called unaffordable drug prices a “cancer” that has led to the death of some older Americans unable to afford their prescription medicine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Social Security Act#Drug Prices#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Fbi#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Federal authorities want South Carolina white supremacist to stay in jail

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Federal authorities have asked for a convicted white supremacist to remain behind bars, according to court documents. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell of Conway violated the terms of his supervised release, authorities argued Friday in U.S. District Court. “Defendant has multiple admissions of drug use, including marijuana, methamphetamine, and suboxone,” documents state. […]
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy