FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 9 DAYS AGO