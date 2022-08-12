Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Arctic Road Rally aims to show electric vehicles’ potential in Alaska
Ten electric vehicles set out Friday from Fairbanks on a 1,000-mile journey up the Dalton Highway and back. The Arctic Road Rally is intended to demonstrate the ability of electric vehicles to operate in the far north. Organizers say the rally also showcases EV technology and promotes efforts to enable...
radiokenai.com
Shane Sundberg Cards Third At Alaska Amateur Golf State Championships
A three-round total of 220, including a Sunday round of even-par 72 , earned 17-year-old Shane Sundberg third place overall at the Alaska State Amateur Golf Championships held on the Chena Bend Golf Course in Fairbanks. Sundberg recorded an opening round 74 and stood in a tie for fifth, with...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Nanooks Volleyball preseason report
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks are days away from starting their 2022 season. Wednesday, the Nooks will depart Fairbanks for Honolulu to participate in the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge. Alaska will have four games in two days against Hawai’i at Hilo, Chaminade, and Hawai’i Pacific. The blue...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
