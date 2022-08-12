UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is taking steps toward setting a day for school Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing. At Monday night's school board meeting there was about an hour and a half of meetings behind closed doors. It resulted in the UCISD school board approving Walsh Gallegos attorneys to advise and assist the board with both Arredondo’s termination and a good cause case with district administration. No date was formally announced as to when the termination hearing could take place.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO