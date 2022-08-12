ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde CISD held a board meeting to discuss possible termination of Chief Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD had a board meeting Monday where they were looking to take a step forward in the possible termination of District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. According to the district’s agenda, not only will they discuss the procedural rules and legal representation of Arredondo’s termination hearing, but many parents have been asking for a virtual school option for students.
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde school board chooses attorneys for Police Chief Arredondo termination hearing

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is taking steps toward setting a day for school Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing. At Monday night's school board meeting there was about an hour and a half of meetings behind closed doors. It resulted in the UCISD school board approving Walsh Gallegos attorneys to advise and assist the board with both Arredondo’s termination and a good cause case with district administration. No date was formally announced as to when the termination hearing could take place.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy