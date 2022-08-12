ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

By Mark Feuerborn
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff.

The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42 , trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off as he fled on Interstate 71, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shiffer had tried Thursday to breach the FBI’s visitor screening center by firing a nail gun at staff and raising up an ArmaLite-model rifle, then got in his car and drove away.

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

Shiffer stayed ahead of the pursuing law enforcement at points including Jeremiah Morrow Bridge and I-71’s exit to State Route 123. However, a traffic camera at the State Route 73 exit captured harrowing moments where Shiffer’s white Ford Crown Victoria weaves in between trucks before shifting over to take the SR-73 exit. At this point, multiple law enforcement cars had joined the chase with lights on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyHjZ_0hFQbjnn00
A still from an I-71 traffic camera shows the white Ford Crown Victoria that suspect Ricky Shiffer drove trying to get away from pursuing officers. Ohio State Highway Patrol said he later started a shootout with law enforcement on a nearby overpass. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Shiffer would go on to take the road onto the bridge over I-71 before getting out of the Ford, using it as cover and shooting at authorities, according to OSHP. This led to an almost six-hour standoff that eventually ended with them shooting and killing Shiffer.

The standoff caused a major traffic backup as authorities shut down a portion of I-71 between Columbus and Cincinnati.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMefk_0hFQbjnn00
Traffic is routed off of Interstate 71 as law enforcement engages in a standoff with a suspect. (NBC4 Photo/Jon Edwards)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired

Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. ​. The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. ​ One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round. ​
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah Morrow
cleveland19.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Traffic Camera#Ohio Fbi#State Route 123
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s agency over driver’s licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys’ offices wanting reimbursement. The class action lawsuit in the state’s Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy