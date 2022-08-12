ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police: Force justified on 12-year-old in June incident

By Aaron Hegarty
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
The Omaha Police Department on Friday exonerated an officer who was placed on leave after the circulation of bystander video of force being used in the arrest of a juvenile on June 21.

Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran of OPD, was put on paid administrative leave 51 days ago.

"The distanced citizen’s video brought questions of excessive use of force," Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement. "However, after a complete review, it was determined the officer’s up close body-worn-camera video portrayed a more detailed account of why the officer took the measures he did. I find the officer to be exonerated in this matter."

The bystander video shows an officer restraining a young male on the ground before another officer arrives, picks the young male off the ground, and guides him to the police cruiser. The young male briefly lunges away before the officer puts him against the car and appears to place his hand or upper arm on the back of the 12-year-old's head or neck and shove it into the side of the car.

That causes a bystander near the recording camera to gasp, and another to say, "Dude, it's a f***ing 12-year-old."

See the recording of the incident below. 3 News Now protected the identity of the 12-year-old boy by blurring his image.

Omaha Police Department launches use of force internal investigation after video circulates on social media

OPD gives the following account of the incident, which the department said followed calls to 911 that said a group of juveniles was trespassing at Atlas Apartments, then acting "aggressive" near 33rd and Burt Streets.

As they were dispersing, another male juvenile walked up and began to entice the group. The male juvenile aggressively approached the Officer, yelling, “f*** the police,” and “you can’t do anything to me.” The Officer warned the juvenile that his aggressive behavior was disorderly and instructed him to leave. The male juvenile refused to leave and started inciting the other juveniles to yell profanity at the Officer. The male juvenile began encircling the Officer from behind and, at one point, lunged toward the Officer. The Officer pushed the male juvenile away from him. The male juvenile again lunged at the Officer. The Officer physically forced the male to the ground, placing him in handcuffs. The male juvenile pulled away and attempted to fight the Officer, at some point hitting the Officer, causing a laceration above the Officer’s eye.

Officer Hansen arrived to assist with placing the juvenile into a marked police cruiser. His Body-Worn-Camera (BWC) captured the event. The BWC captured the male juvenile continuously cursing as he repeatedly pulled away from Officer Hansen. Officer Hansen pushed the male juvenile against a police cruiser to gain control of him and used his body weight as leverage as the juvenile tensed his body and pulled away. The BWC captured the male juvenile as he maneuvered his arms towards his right side onto the cruiser door, which he used as leverage to push himself back into Officer Hansen. Officer Hansen was able to place the male juvenile in the cruiser. Once inside the cruiser, the juvenile continued using profanity, telling Officer Hansen he would “lose” his job. The juvenile then placed his feet in the door jamb to prevent the door from closing. The juvenile spat at Officer Hansen as he was closing the cruiser door. Officer Hansen gave loud verbal commands during his entire contact with the male juvenile to ‘stop fighting.'

An OPD spokesperson said the department would not release the body camera video referenced in its statement after a 3 News Now request Friday afternoon.

"I also understand the importance of transparency," the spokesperson said. "However, there are legal personnel reasons as to why we cannot release the video. In addition, there is a legal and ethical interest to not highlight the identity and behavior of the 12 year-old that may cause unnecessary harm."

3 News Now also submitted an official public records request for body cam video of the incident in June, which was denied in July on under an exemption to Nebraska's public records law related to investigations.

Below is the police report associated with the incident.

The Sturzenegger
4d ago

hahaha. tried to get a cop fired. happy it was all captured on BWV. Good job Blue always back you

Reply
4
iheart.com

Murder suspect is ordered to be held without bond

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man accused of gunning down a woman last week makes his first court appearance. On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge ordered that 20 year old Davon Brown be held without bond in connection to the shooting death of 26 year old Shalonna Houston. Friday morning, Omaha Police officers were called to the Florence Towers Omaha Housing Authority apartment building near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street for a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found Houston dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Two Men Robbed At Lincoln Apartment Building

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery in the 800 block of N. 26th Street. “Arriving officers made contact with two male victims who reported they were threatened by two men armed with knives in the lot of their apartment building, between midnight at 2:00 a.m.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha

A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
ASHLAND, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

