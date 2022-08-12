Community pays respects to fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at flag raising ceremony

On Friday morning, community members in Colorado Springs paid their respects to a fallen deputy. A flag raising ceremony outside of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gave people the chance to come together and mourn deputy Andrew Peery. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening.

It was a somber Friday morning, but with a large crowd of more than 100 people. Friends and family of Deputy Peery, members of local law enforcement agencies, and people in the community showed up.

The flag that was raised, was flown for six minutes, one minute to honor every year of his service to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Many were still dropping off flowers and writing notes at his growing memorial.

“It’s a somber occasion, but it's nice to see everybody out here, showing their support, honoring the department and honoring the life of the deputy,” said Jim Balcerovich, a patriot guard rider. The patriot guard riders show up to memorials and services of fallen military and first responders.

While some didn't know the deputy personally, others worked with him.

“He was a good guy, and it's sad that he went to protect someone and ended up giving up his life, trying to do his job and make things better for us,” said Shera Gottlob, a sheriff’s office employee.

She said she had fond memories of working with him.

“He’s a very pleasant young man. Anytime I had any interaction, he just treated you like you were an old friend and really wanted to know how you were and how your day was going,” said Gottlab.

Others described him as hard working, dependable, passionate, and now a hero. A moment of silence was also held, as the large crowd showed their support and honored the fallen deputy.

A note on the squad car read, “I love you dad, I’ll miss you, thank you for being the best dad.”

The flag raised will be draped over Deputy Peery's casket at his funeral service on Monday. The service begins at 11 a.m. at New Life Church.

RELATED:

Deputy Andrew Peery: A life of service by Bill Folsom

Widow offers support to fallen deputy Andrew Peery's family by Dianne Derby

The Hundred Club of Colorado Springs helps family of fallen deputy by Maggie Bryan

Community pays respects to fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at flag raising ceremony by Ashley Portillo

Law enforcement community in Pueblo reacts to the loss of Deputy Andrew Peery by Sophia King

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.