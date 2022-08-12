ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organizations come together to help Portlanders facing eviction

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As the state’s emergency rental assistance program closes, several organizations and bureaus are partnering to further help struggling tenants in Portland.

The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program closed on Friday. That means no new applicants will be taken, but tenants with existing applications or those in need of recertification will continue to be processed as funds remain.

Meanwhile, the Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Law Center and Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic have all partnered with United Way of the Columbia-Willamette to provide free legal defense services to tenants facing eviction.

“Housing in our region is beyond a crisis, and we need to bring creative strategies to the table to help deter the flow of households falling into homelessness,” United Way Director of Housing Linda King said. “We are honored that Portland Housing Bureau selected United Way of the Columbia-Willamette to administer these resources. We are in a unique position of being able to respond quickly to cure the financial burden of the eviction that low-income tenants struggle to manage without this support.”

Those in need of help can contact the Oregon Law Center at 888-585-9638 or email evictionlegaldefense@oregonlawcenter.org . Tenants can also call 211 for assistance.

More information can be found here .

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

