BCI searches Minot home of term limits petitioner
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a Minot man’s home in relation to a rejected petition to put term limits on the November ballot. The BCI searched the home of Charles Tuttle, who collected signatures for the term limits petition. According to an agent in a Facebook Live video taken by Tuttle during the search, they were looking for payment records of people who circulated petitions for Tuttle. It’s against state law to pay bonuses for the number of signatures obtained during an initiative, referendum, or recall petition.
Minot switches to state electrical inspection program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Minot staff said they lost two electrical inspectors in a short period of time. The state board has filled the gap since that happened. To save money, the city has moved to contract with the state electrical inspection board through 2023. The move is expected to save around $100,000 for taxpayers. They don’t expect to see a drop in service.
PHOTOS: Tornadoes take over McLean County
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, we’re in North Dakota, and McLean County was hit by not one but TWO tornadoes on Monday. One was near Ruso and the other by Strawberry Lake. One of our viewers got both of them on camera: We had viewers from the area sending us […]
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County Monday
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.
Century boys soccer opens season against Minot Tuesday night
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight schools play boys soccer in the W.D.A. and all eight are playing Tuesday night. Century opens against Minot. The Magicians are number one in the preseason coaches poll, while the Patriots are second. Ryan Okerson, Century head coach, said: “With this upcoming squad, there are...
Missile from Minot Air Force Base used for test launch in California
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KFYR) - The U.S. military test-fired a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Monday night, which was randomly selected from the Minot Air Force Base. The missile used in the test was transported about 1,300 miles and reassembled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where it...
South Prairie football’s seniors hope to carry on momentum from first program win
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – “Team wins game” is not usually newsworthy material. But for South Prairie, last season’s season finale win against New Town was not usual. It was their first. The Royals lost their first 25 games as a varsity program. The win against New...
MSU names Bailey Gaspar new softball head coach
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde named Bailey Gaspar the school’s new softball head coach Monday morning. Gaspar replaces Nat Wagner, who resigned in July. “I feel a bunch of emotions: Excited, energized, blessed, and grateful, but mostly, I feel honored to be...
