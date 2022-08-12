MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a Minot man’s home in relation to a rejected petition to put term limits on the November ballot. The BCI searched the home of Charles Tuttle, who collected signatures for the term limits petition. According to an agent in a Facebook Live video taken by Tuttle during the search, they were looking for payment records of people who circulated petitions for Tuttle. It’s against state law to pay bonuses for the number of signatures obtained during an initiative, referendum, or recall petition.

MINOT, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO