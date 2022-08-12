Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester talks Utes 18 days from kickoff, Pac-12, Whittingham, Antonio Brown + more
Former Utah + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to talk kickoff 18 days from Gainesville, coach-player relationships, Mike Tomlin/Kyle Whittingham parallels, Pac-12 expectations, 2008 vs 2019 Utes(?), Antonio Brown the teammate + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering...
espn700sports.com
Dave Fox on broadcasting through the pandemic, AP Top 25, No. 7 Utes/No. 25 Cougs + more
KUTV’s Dave Fox joins The Drive to discus…. fond memories of the pandemic, the first AP Top 25, No. 7 Utes/No. 25 Cougars + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Nick de la Torre scouts the Gators, previews the No. 7 Utes trip to Gainesville + more
Gators insider Nick de la Torre joins The Drive to discuss the No. 7 Utes trip to Gainesville, the atmosphere at The Swamp, Mullen era/Napier debut, Anthony Richardson behind center, SEC expectations, best steakhouse in town + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year...
espn700sports.com
Andrew Brody on RSL’s big win over SEA, game-winning goal + more
RSL’s Andrew Brody joins The Drive to discuss a big win in Seattle, his game-winning goal, returning home vs Vancouver + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Matt Brown talks AP Top 25, No. 7 Utes/No. 25 Cougars, media rights negotiations + more
CFB insider Matt Brown joins The Drive to discuss the latest with Extra Points, the first AP Top 25 of the season, No. 7 Utes/No. 25 Cougars, new landscape of college sports, media rights negotiations, USC/UCLA jumping ship + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his...
espn700sports.com
Ralph Russo on the first AP Top 25 poll, No. 7 Utes, BYU to the Big 12 + more
Associated Press CFB writer Ralph Russo joins The Drive to discuss the first release of the Top 25, the No. 7 Utes, underrated Cougars(?), Pac-12 perception, BYU entering the Big-12 + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz...
