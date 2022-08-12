Read full article on original website
Related
rippreport.com
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD
Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
Mobile City Councilman responds to public intoxication charges dropped
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Ben Reynolds, a Mobile City Councilman who was charged with public intoxication over the July 4th weekend, has responded to the charges being dropped. I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
WKRG
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable shock gloves to help with inmate compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With around 1,500 inmates in Metro Jail it’s common for things to get unruly. “We have assaults on a daily basis, said Warden Trey Oliver. “We have fights between inmates on almost a daily basis.”. Which is why over a year ago Sheriff Sam...
Alabama woman claims family savagely attacked her unprovoked in bar; sister-in-law, nieces arrested
An Alabama woman said she was savagely beaten over the weekend by her sister-in-law and nieces when they attacked her unprovoked. Citronelle resident Lola Weaver, who suffered a broken nose and a fractured sinus cavity, said she was at a bar with her family when a fight broke out and she was attacked.
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
utv44.com
SWAT, law enforcement at home where person reported barricaded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday morning at Starlit Avenue and Woodmere, just off Knollwood Drive . Local and federal law enforcement, SWAT team all appeared to be present on scene. A person was reported as being barricaded in the house and that person is...
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
Comments / 0