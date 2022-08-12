ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

rippreport.com

GET OUT OF JAIL CARD

Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Councilman responds to public intoxication charges dropped

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Ben Reynolds, a Mobile City Councilman who was charged with public intoxication over the July 4th weekend, has responded to the charges being dropped. I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
TILLMANS CORNER, AL
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
MOBILE, AL

