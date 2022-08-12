ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

Wauseon announces pool closing date

As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Courthouse News

Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Central Ave. PNC bank robbed; ID of robber sought

TOLEDO – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is seeking information from the public to help identify a lone bank robber. Tuesday at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank, located at 6730 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, was robbed by a lone male who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Archbold, OH
Archbold, OH
Government
fcnews.org

Four County students get packets for school

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center recently picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 for returning seniors. Shown receiving his packet from the Director of Career & Technical Education, Rick Bachman, left, is Wauseon student Jesse Rittichier enrolled in the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology program.
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon eager to take next step in 2022

The Wauseon football team should once again be in the mix for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and playoff berth with the return of several important pieces from the 2021 squad. That team finished 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the NWOAL. They won a playoff game, 41-7 at Wooster...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball

Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Bowling Green shuts out Evergreen, 2-0

The core of last year’s NWOAL co-champion girls soccer team for Evergreen was lost to graduation. Because of that, the Vikings got just seven shots at the net and gave up a late goal in each half in a 2-0 loss to D-I foe Bowling Green in the season opener Friday at Pifer Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Village Green#Local Life#Localevent#Bike Parade#Vehicles#The Ohio Wheelmen#Sales Marketing#American#Rug Hooking#Home School Days#The Red Carpet Crashers
fcnews.org

Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL

Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold tackles Eastwood in final football scrimmage

Archbold’s Jack Hurst, seeing time at quarterback, runs a sweep around the right end with head coach David Dominique looking on Friday night in a scrimmage with Eastwood. Both Hurst and Cade Brenner are battling to serve as the Blue Streak’s quarterback in 2022. Josiah Gomez of Archbold...
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Numbers, new scheme to serve as strengths for Bulldogs

There is perhaps more excitement surrounding the Swanton football program than in recent years as new head coach and Swanton alum Eric Keller takes over. They hope it translates to success on the gridiron this season and in the years to come. For the 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs are rallying...
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Streaks look to carry on winning tradition

Archbold football has won at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in each of the past three seasons, and they hope that trend continues in 2022. Although the 2021 ended earlier than they would have liked, when looking back head coach David Dominique can’t help but be pleased with the success they enjoyed.
ARCHBOLD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy