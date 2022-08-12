Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
WREG
One found dead inside car in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was...
3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
actionnews5.com
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
Man charged in chop shop bust after victim spots his stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home. Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more. A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen […]
MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
localmemphis.com
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
Police call reports of shooter at Germantown High school "false", no violence on campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A verbal threat to Germantown High School Tuesday morning ended up being nothing. But while school officials were checking into the verbal threat, someone also posted completely false information there was an active shooter inside Germantown High School. School officials said that within 45 minutes, a...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon. The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m. Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved. Three eastbound lanes...
6 people shot, including juvenile, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police seek driver after child injured in Whitehaven hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m. Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The child sustained critical injuries. A […]
