Memphis, TN

WREG

One found dead inside car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend's stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Robbery#Memphis Police#Shooting#Guns
WREG

Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in chop shop bust after victim spots his stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home. Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more. A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police chief in minor car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek driver after child injured in Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m. Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The child sustained critical injuries. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

