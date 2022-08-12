Earlimart School District announces amendment to policy for serving meals to students under National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for 2022-23 school year

Read full article on original website
Kern County schools struggle to hire support positions, credentialed teachers
As kids prepare to re-enter the classroom, like many industries, school districts all across the country are dealing with a staffing shortage.
yourcentralvalley.com
Schools closely monitoring high temperatures
VISALIA, Calif. ( – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario.
delanonow.com
The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following job positions NOW!
The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following positions:. Overview: The Police Officer Trainee position classification is under general supervision, attends and participates in a comprehensive training program at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certified basic police academy and maintains academic standards required. Website Link: cityofdelano.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=80&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Police-Officer-Trainee-427.aspx.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Community Action Organization food distribution service brings community together
More than 50 people turned out for the food distribution pickup at the First Methodist Church in Hanford on Tuesday morning. Included for each customer were boxes of salad, fresh corn, canned tuna, selected fruits, and bottled water. Perishable food that was not picked up at the church was taken to the Soup Kitchen located at.
thesungazette.com
Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage
TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts. “Districts are recruiting...
Children get backpacks, supplies for upcoming school year thanks to Open Door Network drive
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the school year just right around the corner the Open Door Network hosted its annual back-to-school drive on Saturday. The effort easing financial strain on local families. The Golden Empire jumped into action for families in need donating hundreds of backpacks. This includes more than 100 collected by 17 News […]
Kern County Fair to host job fair
The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.
police1.com
SWAT spotlight: Bakersfield Police Department's SWAT school
The Bakersfield (California) Police Department offers a two-week POST-certified SWAT school that provides training for different agencies in the region. Police1 is looking to profile SWAT teams. If your agency is interested in being featured, email editor@police1.com.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KMPH.com
Reward increased once again in hopes of finding missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. — Days without knowing anything about a missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes continues to pile up. The reward for anyone with information on where she is has been increased once again, it is now $10,000. Julissa Fuentes has been missing since Aug 7th and was last seen...
Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
thesungazette.com
Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Hanford metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 22:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, high temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 98 to 103 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 101 to 106 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 96 to 101 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 PM PDT Wednesday evening until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
KMPH.com
Wildfire prompts evacuation warnings, road closures, power outages in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — An ongoing wildfire burning near Springville has prompted some road closures, evacuation orders and power outages. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the SQF Wishon Fire has already burned over 100 acres. Evacuation warnings have been issued to all points along Wishon Drive...
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
