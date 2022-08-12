ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

sent-trib.com

Air conditioning at BG schools temporarily iced due to supply chain issues

Air conditioning will not be available at the start of the school year in three Bowling Green schools, due to supply chain issues. In a Tuesday email to the community, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said that critical parts needed for the project at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and the high school are not available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wauseon, OH
Government
City
Wauseon, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events

Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
SWANTON, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
TOLEDO, OH
Politics
fcnews.org

Four County students get packets for school

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center recently picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 for returning seniors. Shown receiving his packet from the Director of Career & Technical Education, Rick Bachman, left, is Wauseon student Jesse Rittichier enrolled in the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology program.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
FINDLAY, OH
fcnews.org

Courthouse News

Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
SWANTON, OH
foodsafetynews.com

Investigations are ongoing in Michigan, and Ohio as reports of E. coli infections increase

Officials in Michigan are investigating almost 100 cases of E. coli infections in the state including a cluster of illnesses reported this past week in Ottawa County. The 98 cases reported so far this month mark a huge jump in cases during the same time period in 2021 when 20 patients were reported from across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday officials were reporting 18 patients in the current cluster in Ottawa County.
MICHIGAN STATE
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
AUBURN, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Corn Festival Pageant (Photo Album)

Girls competed for the crown of Miss Swanton Corn Festival for 2022 in the first ever pageant. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Fulton County COVID case rate increases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 332.3 to 363.2 as of Thursday....
FULTON COUNTY, OH

