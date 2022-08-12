As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO