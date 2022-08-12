Read full article on original website
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
fcnews.org
Courthouse News
Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
fcnews.org
Central Ave. PNC bank robbed; ID of robber sought
TOLEDO – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is seeking information from the public to help identify a lone bank robber. Tuesday at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank, located at 6730 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, was robbed by a lone male who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.
fcnews.org
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf
ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
fcnews.org
Wauseon announces pool closing date
As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
fcnews.org
Wauseon eager to take next step in 2022
The Wauseon football team should once again be in the mix for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and playoff berth with the return of several important pieces from the 2021 squad. That team finished 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the NWOAL. They won a playoff game, 41-7 at Wooster...
fcnews.org
Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball
Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
fcnews.org
Bowling Green shuts out Evergreen, 2-0
The core of last year’s NWOAL co-champion girls soccer team for Evergreen was lost to graduation. Because of that, the Vikings got just seven shots at the net and gave up a late goal in each half in a 2-0 loss to D-I foe Bowling Green in the season opener Friday at Pifer Field.
fcnews.org
Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL
Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title. Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in...
fcnews.org
Streaks look to carry on winning tradition
Archbold football has won at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in each of the past three seasons, and they hope that trend continues in 2022. Although the 2021 ended earlier than they would have liked, when looking back head coach David Dominique can’t help but be pleased with the success they enjoyed.
fcnews.org
Numbers, new scheme to serve as strengths for Bulldogs
There is perhaps more excitement surrounding the Swanton football program than in recent years as new head coach and Swanton alum Eric Keller takes over. They hope it translates to success on the gridiron this season and in the years to come. For the 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs are rallying...
