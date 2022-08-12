Read full article on original website
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
fcnews.org
Wauseon announces pool closing date
As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
fcnews.org
Courthouse News
Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
foodsafetynews.com
Investigations are ongoing in Michigan, and Ohio as reports of E. coli infections increase
Officials in Michigan are investigating almost 100 cases of E. coli infections in the state including a cluster of illnesses reported this past week in Ottawa County. The 98 cases reported so far this month mark a huge jump in cases during the same time period in 2021 when 20 patients were reported from across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday officials were reporting 18 patients in the current cluster in Ottawa County.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Tues., Aug. 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in...
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
bgindependentmedia.org
E. coli cases in Wood County appear to be linked
The results from E. coli samples sent to the Ohio Department of Health show a link between at least five of the 18 cases tested so far. It is too soon to know the source of the contamination, according to Beth Peery, public health information and education manager at the Wood County Health Department.
Organizations provide free back to school items during times of high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and families in Toledo and Sylvania picked up school supplies on Sunday at no cost. It was all thanks to two local organizations helping out families during a period of high inflation. Tashayla Bell and Chelsea Heath of the Finer Future Foundation were at Rogers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
Minor injuries when car crashes into MDOT truck in I-75 construction zone
A car slammed into an Michigan Department of Transportation work truck in an I-75 construction zone Monday, causing minor injuries. Officials said the crash happened Monday afternoon, along northbound I-75 at Dixie Hwy, Exit 15, in Monroe County.
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
fcnews.org
Fulton County COVID case rate increases
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 332.3 to 363.2 as of Thursday....
