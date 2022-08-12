Read full article on original website
Related
fcnews.org
Wauseon announces pool closing date
As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
fcnews.org
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf
ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
fcnews.org
Courthouse News
Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Hospital Temporarily & Permanently Relocates Several Specialty Clinics and Offices
Paulding County Hospital is excited to announce that our CT Renovation Project is slated to begin this week. The project is expected to last approximately 200 days. Due to the renovation several Paulding County Hospital Offices and Specialty Clinics have had to be temporarily or permanently relocated. The following Paulding...
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
fcnews.org
Wauseon eager to take next step in 2022
The Wauseon football team should once again be in the mix for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title and playoff berth with the return of several important pieces from the 2021 squad. That team finished 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the NWOAL. They won a playoff game, 41-7 at Wooster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
fcnews.org
Defense should prove solid for Wauseon volleyball
Wauseon volleyball still has some production back from the 2021 squad that finished with a 17-7 record in head coach Nik Encalado’s first year at the helm. This season they return six letter winners and add four newcomers. The Indians’ most notable returnee is Jazmine Barajas, a honorable mention...
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
fcnews.org
Fulton County COVID case rate increases
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 332.3 to 363.2 as of Thursday....
sent-trib.com
Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced for stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing money from an Alzheimer’s patient. Abigail Weidman was sentenced to two years of community control after she was found guilty of theft. A Lucas County Court says that a non-prison sentence does not demean...
fcnews.org
Numbers, new scheme to serve as strengths for Bulldogs
There is perhaps more excitement surrounding the Swanton football program than in recent years as new head coach and Swanton alum Eric Keller takes over. They hope it translates to success on the gridiron this season and in the years to come. For the 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs are rallying...
Comments / 0